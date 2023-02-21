Literary Calendar
Feb. 21, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:46 p.m.
Author Talk with Sadeqa Johnson – Conversation with acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson about her brand new novel, “The House of Eve.” Presented by the Spokane County Library District. Register at bit.ly/3lm2gov. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Online. Free.
“Fancy Dancer and the Seven Drums” by John Roskelley – John Roskelley in conversation with Shawn Vestal. Presented by The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages Book Club. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Public Library - Downtown, 906 W. Main Ave. (509) 444-5336.
KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Diane Sherman will be discussing her new book, “In Borrowed Shoes” on “The Page Turner Show.” Listen on KYRS Community Radio 88.1 or 92.3 or streamed at KYRS.org Friday, 1 p.m.
