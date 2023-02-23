The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Southern vs. Florida A&M in New Orleans MLB

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Xavier at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Siena at Rider ESPNU

4 p.m.: Richmond at VCU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado State FS1

6 p.m.: South Alabama at Louisiana ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBSSN

8 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Phoenix ESPN

Golf, men’s

Midnight: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

Golf, women’s

7:30 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, college men’s

4 p.m.: Denver at Western Michigan CBSSN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Fulham USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Puget Sound in Walla Walla 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 (qualifying) FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400 (qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Boston at Atlanta MLB

12:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s CBS

9 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova Fox 28

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPNU

9 a.m.: TCU at Texas Tech ESPNU

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Iowa ESPN

9 a.m.: Stony Brook at Charleston CBSSN

11 a.m.: Arkansas at Alabama ESPN2

11 a.m.: Arizona State at Arizona CBS

11 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN

11 a.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Furman at Samford CBSSN

11:30 a.m.: Rhode Island at Fordham USA

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPN2

1 p.m.: Colgate at Navy CBSSN

1 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky CBS

2 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12

3 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN

3 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2

3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis … CBSSN

3 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1

5 p.m.: Houston at East Carolina ESPN2

5 p.m.: USC at Utah ESPNU

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN

5 p.m.: UAB at Western Kentucky CBSSN

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN

7 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBSSN

7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU ESPNU

7 p.m.: UC Irvine at Hawaii ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

11 a.m.: UConn at DePaul Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ABC

Football, college

1 p.m.: HBCU Legacy Bowl NFL

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: The Honda Classic NBC

11 p.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

Golf, women’s

7:30 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington ABC

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis ABC

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal NHL

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. Leeds United USA

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: New York City at Nashville SC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 1510-AM

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Whitman / George Fox in Walla Walla 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Basketball, high school girls

11:45 a.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Decatur at West Valley High School 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400 Fox 28

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Illinois at Ohio State CBS

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA

9:30 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Belmont at Northern Iowa CBSSN

11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ESPN2

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan CBS

11 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne USA

Noon: Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU

1 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado CBS

1 p.m.: Drake at Bradley ESPN2

2 p.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1

4 p.m.: California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

10 a.m.: Memphia at SMU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPN

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: The Honda Classic NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Washington at Buffalo NHL

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh NHL

Soccer, men’s

5:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

5 p.m.: MLS: Colorado at Seattle FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

11:55 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

