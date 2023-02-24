On the Air
Feb. 24, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 (qualifying) FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400 (qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Boston at Atlanta MLB
12:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s CBS
9 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova Fox 28
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPNU
9 a.m.: TCU at Texas Tech ESPNU
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Iowa ESPN
9 a.m.: Stony Brook at Charleston CBSSN
11 a.m.: Arkansas at Alabama ESPN2
11 a.m.: Arizona State at Arizona CBS
11 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN
11 a.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Furman at Samford CBSSN
11:30 a.m.: Rhode Island at Fordham USA
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPN2
1 p.m.: Colgate at Navy CBSSN
1 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky CBS
2 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12
3 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN
3 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2
3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis … CBSSN
3 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1
5 p.m.: Houston at East Carolina ESPN2
5 p.m.: USC at Utah ESPNU
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN
5 p.m.: UAB at Western Kentucky CBSSN
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN
7 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBSSN
7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12
7 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU ESPNU
7 p.m.: UC Irvine at Hawaii ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
11 a.m.: UConn at DePaul Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ABC
Football, college
1 p.m.: HBCU Legacy Bowl NFL
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: The Honda Classic NBC
11 p.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf
Golf, women’s
7:30 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington ABC
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis ABC
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal NHL
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. Leeds United USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: New York City at Nashville SC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 1510-AM
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Whitman / George Fox in Walla Walla 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Basketball, high school girls
11:45 a.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Decatur at West Valley High School 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
