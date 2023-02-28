Literary Calendar

Diane Worthey Book Signing – Diane Worthey signs copies of her book, “Rise Up With A Song” at the Palouse Choral Society concert. Tickets available at bit.ly/41AnlMy. Sunday, 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 322 E. 3rd St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 882-3715.

Well-Read Morning Book Club – Meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. This month discusses “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett. Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Virtual Book Club in Spanish: “No One Writes to the Colonel” – Discuss the book, “No One Writes to the Colonel” by Gabriel García Márquez in Spanish and meet online over Zoom. The book club is for adults who want to increase their confidence in reading in Spanish. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3HyT2N8. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers – Spokane authors and self-publishers meeting with scheduled speaker, author Trent Reedy, whose latest book is “Fishing in Fire.” Thursday, 2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

“Windfall” by Erika Bolstad – Join to celebrate and discuss Erika Bolstad’s “Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her.” Register at bit.ly/3xZTU9l. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Book Signing at Barnes & Noble: The Britannia Romanus Series – Spokane Valley author Jess Steven Hughes will sign copies of his five historical novels from the Britannia Romanus series. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Barnes & Noble – Spokane Valley, 15310 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 922-4104.

Storytime with Jessy Humann – Storytime with Jessy Humann and her latest book, “I Could Be A Million Things!” Register at bit.ly/3ZpBcDI. March 12, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.