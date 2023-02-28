Social Calendar

Dine Out to Feed Spokane – During March, visit a partner restaurant or business and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to feed Spokane. Visit feedspokane.org for a list of partners and more information. 1114 N. Fancher Road, Suite 109, Spokane Valley. (855) 222-2199.

(SOLD OUT) Tom Foley Legacy Dinner – The Spokane County Democrats announce the return of the Tom Foley Legacy Dinner. Heather Foley will be the honored guest and speaker. For more information, visit spokanedemocrats.org/. Saturday, 5 p.m. Riverside Place, 1110 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 747-1200.

Stix Diabetes Programs Annual Dinner and Auction – This annual event raises funds to continue offering unparalleled camp experiences and community for children living with diabetes. There will be a reception and silent auction with dinner and live auction to follow. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3J4QHvV. Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $125. (509) 279-7000.

2023 Women of Distinction Honorees – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will honor 11 recipients at the Sweets Before Supper gala. Event starts with fun tastings of Girl Scout Cookie inspired bite-sized desserts made by six local chefs. Followed by dinner and the 2023 Women of Distinction celebration while showcasing what Girl Scouts is about: building girls of courage, confidence and character. To register, visit bit.ly/3HmicA0. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $100. (800) 918-9344.