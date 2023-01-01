The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: Arizona at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Golden State NBA

7 p.m.: Detroit at Portland Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois ESPN2

10 a.m.: Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC ESPN

10 a.m.: Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue ABC

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah ESPN

Football, NFL

5:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati ABC

Hockey, World Junior Championship

6:30 a.m.: Austria vs. Latvia NHL

8 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Finland NHL

10:30 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic NHL

1 p.m.: Quarterfinal: Germany vs. United States NHL

3:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal: Slovakia vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC 700-AM

2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati 92.5-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

