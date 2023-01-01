On the air
Sun., Jan. 1, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
11:30 a.m.: Arizona at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Golden State NBA
7 p.m.: Detroit at Portland Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois ESPN2
10 a.m.: Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC ESPN
10 a.m.: Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue ABC
2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah ESPN
Football, NFL
5:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati ABC
Hockey, World Junior Championship
6:30 a.m.: Austria vs. Latvia NHL
8 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Finland NHL
10:30 a.m.: Quarterfinal: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic NHL
1 p.m.: Quarterfinal: Germany vs. United States NHL
3:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal: Slovakia vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC 700-AM
2 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati 92.5-FM
Sports talk
8 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
