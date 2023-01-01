Celebrate in 2023 with these strange and silly holidays

By Christina Barron Washington Post

Calendars usually mark official holidays. That’s fine, but honestly, there just aren’t enough of them. We at KidsPost dig deep every year to find the holidays that might otherwise slip by unnoticed. Some have no origin story, or one that can’t be confirmed. But don’t let that stop you from observing these days. Because at least once a month everyone needs something to celebrate.

• Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (Jan. 30): You could use this day to start 2023 with a pop, or possibly several hundred. But instead of driving your family crazy, think about how the packing material could be used to make art. For an amazing example, check out the work of professional artist Bradley Hart (bradleyhart.ca).

• Hug Day (Feb. 12): This celebration is part of someone’s idea to stretch Valentine’s Day into a week. No need to buy flowers or candy for this day, thankfully. Just offer friends and family something that has been scientifically shown to lift their mood: a hug.

• No Homework Day (March 6): At this point in the school year, you may be tired of homework. Share this holiday with your teachers, and they may give you a one-day break to play soccer with friends or finish the book you started on Read Across America Day, March 2. (We also learned of a No Homework Day in May, but don’t count on getting two of these.)

• National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12): Half the fun of eating a grilled cheese is slowly pulling apart the halves to watch strings of the gooey cheese stretch and finally break. You may appreciate that cheesy reveal even more if you make it yourself. Ask an adult to help you master this lunchtime classic.

• Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day (May 29): This weird holiday may be related to an old custom. In the early 1900s, putting a piece of bedsheet or nightshirt in the larder (food-storage cupboard) was supposed to bring plentiful food. After refrigerators replaced larders, the tradition shifted to pillows. Give it a try, and perhaps the fridge will be stocked with your favorite foods.

• National Get Outdoors Day (June 10): This day is part of a month-long U.S. celebration of the outdoors and the benefit of spending more time there. Picnic with your family at a local park. Go kayaking or paddle boarding. Ride on a bike trail you have never explored. Whatever you do, do it outdoors.

• National Cousins Day (July 24): You may not see cousins much, but you have a lot in common. Spending Thanksgiving at “the kids table.” Avoiding the great aunt who wears too much perfume. Helping Grandpa learn to text. Because cousins don’t live with you, they probably also know a family story you haven’t heard. It’s a good day to find out.

• World Elephant Day (Aug. 12): Elephants will be disappointed if you don’t remember this one, because they always do. (“An elephant never forgets”!) Seriously, this day is for learning more about Asian and African elephants, smart creatures that are being threatened with extinction because of hunting and habitat loss. Learn how you can help at worldelephantday.org.

• Be Late for Something Day (Sept. 5): The idea behind this day is we can miss out on experiences if we are always focused on being on time. The Procrastinators’ Club of America founded this day to suggest that it’s okay to be late sometimes. To celebrate, give your little sister the hug you meant to give her in February.

• National Chocolate-Covered Insects Day (Oct. 14): Chocolate tastes delicious on anything, right? So why not insects? They are filled with protein and are popular foods in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Be adventurous and try chocolate-covered ants, crickets or superworms.

• Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day (Nov. 24): You may not be a basketball star or have the lead role in the school play, but you have a talent or two to celebrate. Maybe you can whistle every song on Taylor Swift’s new album. Or balance 27 stacked Legos on your fingertip. Whatever your talent, share it with friends and family today.

• Underdog Day (Dec. 15): If you watched the recent World Cup, you know the power of an underdog story. Unknowns Morocco and Croatia gained millions of fans as they upset top-ranked soccer teams. But underdogs are everywhere. The shy classmate running for student government. The teammate who is usually on the bench. Cheer for them today. Your support may be what helps them achieve their goals.