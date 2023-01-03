History for Chron

A Spokane Valley aviary owner discovered that someone had shot 59 parakeets and canaries with a BB gun.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the bird slaughter, on East Fourth Avenue in Opportunity.

The owner, Herb W. Hatherly, estimated the monetary loss of the dead birds at about $1,000.

Hatherly said 57 breeder pairs of parakeets were killed and two canaries valued at $25 apiece.

Hatherly said the culprit must have entered through an unlocked door sometime between 6 and 9 the previous night.

Many young birds have been left “orphans” and some eggs were left unhatched because the “parents” were killed, he said.

A picketing worker was killed and several more were injured when about 100 police officers confronted striking workers at the Columbus Westinghouse Electric corporation plant.

At least seven people were injured in addition to the 34-year-old man who died. Officers arrested some 90 persons, including 12 women.

The violence occurred after a 12-week impasse at the Columbus-based facility.