Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Pro-Craft-inators Accountability Club – Join fellow Pro-Craft-inators and finish a project you’ve started. If your craft project is stalled due to a technical problem, the librarians will do their best to pair you with an expert who can help you find a solution. Register at scld.org/events. Wednesdays in Jan., 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Classes/Workshops

Woven Barks Purse with Judy Zugish – Learn about the character and beauty of natural bark basketry plus some techniques for weaving, stitching, edging and borders. Make a custom design of your choice. Register at bit.ly/3hP0VW9. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $145. (208) 457-8950.

Sculpture Class – Dog with Collista Krebs – This is fast moving three pound sculpture class. Our focus is on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of your favorite dog. For ages 12 and up. Sunday, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Beginner Pottery with Erik Rodgers – Cover the basic fundamentals of pottery, become familiar with the studio and throwing on the pottery wheel. For ages 15 and older. Six-week course. Every Monday through Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at emergecda.com. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Introduction to Writing for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of writing for a visual format and will have a chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic script. For high school students to adults. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your very own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Monday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3WMY1A8. Monday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Intermediate Pottery with Erik Rodgers – In this six-week immersion pottery course, students will apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. New skills, material use and tool applications will also be acquired at the end of this course. For ages 16 and older. Every Tuesday, noon-3 p.m. Through Feb. 13. Register at emergecda.com/. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Beginner Pottery with Louise Schollaert – Six week immersion course covering the basic fundamentals of pottery. For ages 15 and up. Every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Through Feb. 14. Register at bit.ly/3A3MG5u. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class, students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. For adults. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. For adults. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – This class will help you to better understand which functions, buttons and settings on your camera to use to create better photographs. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Mad CADders – Learn 2D and 3D digital design or brush up on your skills, two-hour drop in sessions in either Fusion 360 or Inkscape. Join for a class, tutoring or both. Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 283 N Hubbard Avenue, Suite 102, Coeur D Alene. $10. (208) 964-0797.

Youth Intermediate Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this youth pottery course, students will focus on specific projects intended to build and develop individualized pottery skills. Students will also learn about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. For ages 11-15. Thursday-Feb. 2, 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Beginner Handbuilding with Louise Schollaert – Introductory hand building pottery course. Students will learn the fundamentals of hand built pottery and demonstrate their understanding through instructor led projects. For ages 16 and older. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Through Feb. 16. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books from simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold, to hardback stab bound books. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Sculpting With Wool With Elyse Hochstadt – Gain an understanding of how to sculpt with wool, techniques used for complex forms, how to create a variety of surface textures and more. For ages 16 and up. Register at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $85. (509) 325-1500.

Laser Cutting for 3D Design – Receive a thorough introduction to the laser cutter and associated design software while exploring the specific process of cutting pieces to be assembled into a 3D object. This class is designed for beginners, but a basic familiarity with computers is required. For ages 16 and older. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 929-4029.

Youth Beginner Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this four-week course, students will learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and gain the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel. Students will also learn about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. For ages 7-10. To register, visit emergecda.com/. Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Introduction to Illustrations for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. For high school students and adults. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Sip n Paint with Adam Roth – Enjoy a glass of wine while Adam Roth walks you through a step by step painting. All materials provided. Registration required by Thursday, 8 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3WLdznQ. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 930-1876.

Birch Basket with Olivia – Create a low, useable basket of birch bark. Bring thin needle nose pliers and a lunch. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $30. (509) 447-9277.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Work with Dina Natale to create a fun and unique journal using different mediums. For adults. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 809 W Garland Ave. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Tongs and Nutcracker Class – Forge a set of tongs or a nutcracker with Chris Kerney. This is a winter fundraising class for CFI. To register, visit bit.ly/3HTUXh7. Address will be provided after registration. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. $60.

Green Screen Cinema Magic – Learn how to create a short video performing in front of a green screen, turning it into a finished video with your photo as the backdrop for the scene. Bring a photograph to use for this workshop. For grades five-eight. Register at scld.org/events. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

“Make Your Own” Pendleton Moccasins – Authentic Native American footwear. This workshop is a six-hour, hands on project that is guided by Coeur d’Alene Tribal members. All materials are provided, $10 extra play cash and a $10 meal voucher. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $150. (800) 523-2464.