Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log ten hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs Through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. In-person every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m. in the Gozzer Room. All ages welcome. For more information, email lmoore@cdalibrary.org. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Poetry After Dark – Workshop catered to poets. Discussions about craft elements, style and form. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Authors and Self Publishers – Mystery/thriller author, Laurie Buchanan to speak at meeting. Thursday, 2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

New Fiction Book Club with Claire – This group meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Book for the month of Jan. will be “Things We Found When the Water Went Down” by Tegan Nia Swanson. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Hands-On Poetry – This program invites youth and families to get creative with language through art and movement, no paper necessary. Every Friday, 4-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.