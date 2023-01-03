The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Jan. 3, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:13 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Charleston at North Carolina A&T CBSSN

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Florida ESPNU

4 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Davidson CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: UConn at Providence FS1

6 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia Tech ESPNU

6 p.m.: DePaul at Butler CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto ESPN

5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root

7 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Detroit TNT

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota TNT

Soccer, men’s

7:30 a.m.: Serie A: Bolgna vs. Roma CBSSN

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus vs. Cremonese CBSSN

Noon: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

