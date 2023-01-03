On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Charleston at North Carolina A&T CBSSN
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Georgetown FS1
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma ESPN2
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Florida ESPNU
4 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Davidson CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: UConn at Providence FS1
6 p.m.: TCU at Baylor ESPN2
6 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia Tech ESPNU
6 p.m.: DePaul at Butler CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root
7 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Detroit TNT
6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota TNT
Soccer, men’s
7:30 a.m.: Serie A: Bolgna vs. Roma CBSSN
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus vs. Cremonese CBSSN
Noon: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
