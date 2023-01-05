Difference makers: Rasir Bolton’s late heroics carry Gonzaga to comeback victory

RASIR BOLTON

Gonzaga’s senior guard came up big time after time in the closing minutes. He connected on a pair of key 3-pointers, the last one pulling Gonzaga within 73-71 with 2:38 remaining. Bolton then delivered the winner with a putback basket of Drew Timme’s miss with 8 seconds left. Bolton was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw. Still, the bucket gave GU a 77-75 lead and the Zags held on.

Bolton finished with a game-high 21 points and hit five 3-pointers.

TYRELL ROBERTS

San Francisco’s senior guard, a transfer from Washington State, had a solid game and was the Dons’ most reliable player down the stretch. He hit a pair of free throws and midrange jumper, the latter giving USF a 75-73 lead with 2 minutes remaining. Roberts made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points. He added five rebounds and two assists.

TURNING POINT





The Zags rallied by scoring the game’s last four points, capping a 12-4 run that fueled their comeback victory. Bolton was huge in crunch time with two 3-pointers, one assist and an offensive rebound and basket that gave Gonzaga a 77-75 lead, its first since 3-2 in the first 75 seconds. USF was scoreless in the final 2 minutes.