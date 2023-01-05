History for Chron

Longtime politician Jerry C. Kopet announced that he probably would not complete his current term as Spokane County Commissioner so that he could finally retire.

Kopet told other commissioners that he expected to step down in 1982, leaving two years into his four-year term.

Kopet, 70, had been a commissioner for the previous six years. Before that, he served in the state legislature, on the Spokane City Council and was a longtime local druggist.

“When I am satisfied that things are going smoothly with the new commissioners, I’ll probably resign,” Kopet said.

“I’d just like to sit a week at my lake cabin and not get a single phone call.”

Kopet, who was active in the successful campaign of Governor-elect John Spellman, did not rule out accepting a part-time appointment to the Republican administration after he stepped down from the county commission.