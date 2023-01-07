The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 40° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Indiana FS1

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN

11 a.m.: SMU at UCF ESPNU

Noon: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN

2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton CBSSN

9 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State ESPN2

10 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State Pac-12

11 a.m.: La Salle at Rhode Island CBSSN

Noon: Iowa State at Oklahoma ESPN2

Noon: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton CBSSN

2 p.m.: USC at UCLA Pac-12

4 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root

Football, FCS national championship

11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Fox 28

10 a.m.: New England at Buffalo CBS

1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia CBS

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay NBC

Golf, men’s, PGA

1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Soccer, men’s

5 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports