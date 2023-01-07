On the air
Sat., Jan. 7, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Indiana FS1
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN
11 a.m.: SMU at UCF ESPNU
Noon: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN
2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton CBSSN
9 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State Pac-12
11 a.m.: La Salle at Rhode Island CBSSN
Noon: Iowa State at Oklahoma ESPN2
Noon: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton CBSSN
2 p.m.: USC at UCLA Pac-12
4 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root
Football, FCS national championship
11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Fox 28
10 a.m.: New England at Buffalo CBS
1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia CBS
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay NBC
Golf, men’s, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Soccer, men’s
5 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
