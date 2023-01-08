On the air
Sun., Jan. 8, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston NBA
Football, college
4:45 p.m.: National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Nashville at Ottawa NHL
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Montreal Root
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
3:30 p.m.: National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia ESPN
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
All events subject to change
