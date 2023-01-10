On the Air
Jan. 10, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:14 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: UConn at Marquette CBSSN
4 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Boston College at Miami ESPNU
6 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPNU
6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at UAB CBSSN
8 p.m.: California at Washington State ESPNU
8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta ESPN
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: San Jose at Los Angeles TNT
Soccer, men’s
11 a.m.: Super League: Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
