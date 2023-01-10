The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Jan. 10, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:14 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: UConn at Marquette CBSSN

4 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: Boston College at Miami ESPNU

6 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPNU

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at UAB CBSSN

8 p.m.: California at Washington State ESPNU

8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta ESPN

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: San Jose at Los Angeles TNT

Soccer, men’s

11 a.m.: Super League: Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

