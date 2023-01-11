The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  Outdoors

Banff Film festival scheduled

Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.

A skier as seen at Banff-Sunshine ski resort on Jan. 4 2022. (Eli Francovich)
A skier as seen at Banff-Sunshine ski resort on Jan. 4 2022. (Eli Francovich)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Banff Film Festival will come back to Spokane on Jan. 20 and 21 at the Bing Crosby Theatre. This year’s festival includes a mix of award-winning adventure, mountain culture and travel films.

Ticket sales will support local organizations including the Spokane Nordic Ski Association, Dishman Hills Conservancy, the Jess Roskelley Foundation and the Bower Climbing Coalition.

Tickets are available online at bingcrosbytheater.com or (for a slight discount) at Rambleraven (3220 N, Division St.), REI or the Rocket Market (726 E. 43rd Ave.). Tickets cost $24.

To see a trailer for the festival visit youtube.com and search 2022-23 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour – North America.

