Banff Film festival scheduled
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
The Banff Film Festival will come back to Spokane on Jan. 20 and 21 at the Bing Crosby Theatre. This year’s festival includes a mix of award-winning adventure, mountain culture and travel films.
Ticket sales will support local organizations including the Spokane Nordic Ski Association, Dishman Hills Conservancy, the Jess Roskelley Foundation and the Bower Climbing Coalition.
Tickets are available online at bingcrosbytheater.com or (for a slight discount) at Rambleraven (3220 N, Division St.), REI or the Rocket Market (726 E. 43rd Ave.). Tickets cost $24.
To see a trailer for the festival visit youtube.com and search 2022-23 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour – North America.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.