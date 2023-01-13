The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

6-year-old’s backpack was searched before shooting at Newport News elementary school

Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.

Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on Jan. 7 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports. (Jay Paul/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Nour Habib Virginian-Pilot The Virginian-Pilot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – School division leaders said Thursday evening that “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon” on campus before a 6-year-old student shot his teacher last week at Richneck Elementary.

Superintendent George Parker announced some new details of the investigation during a virtual town hall Thursday evening with Richneck families.

“While our investigation continues, we know that the student did not arrive at the beginning of school, they arrived later in the day at approximately 11:30,” Parker said. “We also know that the book bag for the student was searched at that point, after it was reported that he potentially had a weapon.”

No weapon was found in the student’s bag, but police say the student went on to shoot his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, shortly before 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The district began its own investigation into the shooting this week.

“Our investigation is to establish the root cause of the incident and whether any missteps were made regarding our established safety procedures,” Parker said.

Also during the town hall, Parker told parents Richneck would remain closed for at least an additional week as district officials work with teachers and gauge readiness to return to the school.

