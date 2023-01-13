The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:53 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1

9 a.m.: Davidson at George Mason ESPNU

10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana CBS

11 a.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPN2

11 a.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt ESPNU

11 a.m.: Providence at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN

Noon: Monmouth at Towson CBSSN

1 p.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPN

1 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU

1 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State Pac-12

2 p.m.: William & Mary at UNC Wilmington CBSSN

3 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2

3 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

3 p.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX

4 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV CBSSN

5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Fox 28

5 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

5 p.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPNU

6 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State CBSSN

7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12

8 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming FS1

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

6 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV FS1

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ABC

Football, college

9 a.m.: Hula Bowl 2023 CBSSN

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Calgary at Dallas NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Manchester United USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. Everton USA

9:30 a.m.: AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:45 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

3:45 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101-FM

Football, NFL playoffs

11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

