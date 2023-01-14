The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 14, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:41 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1

9 a.m.: Marquette at Xavier Fox 28

10 a.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Memphis at Temple ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBSSN

10 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis CBSSN

Noon: Baylor at West Virginia ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN

2 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12

2 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers NBATV

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Arizona at Winnipeg NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

9:30 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

