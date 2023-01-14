On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1
9 a.m.: Marquette at Xavier Fox 28
10 a.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN2
Noon: Memphis at Temple ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBSSN
10 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis CBSSN
Noon: Baylor at West Virginia ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN
2 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12
2 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers NBATV
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati NBC
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Arizona at Winnipeg NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
9:30 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
