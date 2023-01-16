On the air
Mon., Jan. 16, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State ESPN
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Florida State at Notre Dame ESPNU
4 p.m.: Creighton at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Davidson at Dayton CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPNU
6 p.m.: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: San Jose State at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root+
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
5 p.m.: Rio Grande at Birmingham NBA
Hockey, Champions League
9 a.m.: Frölunda at Luleå NHL
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root
Tennis
11 a.m.: Australian Open, early rounds ESPN2
6 p.m.: Australian Open, early rounds ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Coaches Show 1230-AM
All events subject to change
