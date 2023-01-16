The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State ESPN

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Florida State at Notre Dame ESPNU

4 p.m.: Creighton at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Davidson at Dayton CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPNU

6 p.m.: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: San Jose State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Portland at Denver Root+

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

5 p.m.: Rio Grande at Birmingham NBA

Hockey, Champions League

9 a.m.: Frölunda at Luleå NHL

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root

Tennis

11 a.m.: Australian Open, early rounds ESPN2

6 p.m.: Australian Open, early rounds ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Coaches Show 1230-AM

All events subject to change

