Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log 10 hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Black History Creative Expression Workshop – Students are encouraged to come learn about aspects about Black history while creating written or visual artifacts. Refreshments will be available. To RSVP, contact April Eberhardt at (360) 320-6449. Sunday, 2-5 p.m. The Carl Maxey Center, 3114 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 795-1886.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. In-person every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m. in the Gozzer Room. For information, email lmoore@cdalibrary.org. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pageturners Book Club – Discussing “No-No Boy” by John Okada on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For information, contact JD Smithson at (208) 769-2315 ext. 455; communications@cdalibrary.org. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Poetry After Dark – Eastern Washington University MFA students will lead a discussion about craft elements, style and form. Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Chelsea Martin, author of “Tell Me I’m An Artist” will be the guest on The Page Turner Show. Listen on KYRS Thin Air Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Queer & Weird Book Club with Ness – Book discussion on Xiran Jay Zhao’s debut novel, “Iron Widow.” Saturday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Black History Youth Forum – A follow up forum to the Creative Expression Workshop, students will continue their learning journey with local community and school leaders. Black history games, conversations and activities will help to further cultural knowledge. Prizes and incentives will be available. To RSVP, contact April Eberhardt at (360) 320-6449. Jan. 29, 2-5 p.m. The Carl Maxey Center, 3114 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 795-1886.