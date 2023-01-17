The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:50 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Clarkston; East Valley at Rogers; West Valley at Pullman; Central Valley at Mead; Ferris at University; Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline; Mt. Spokane at Cheney; Gonzaga Prep at North Central, all at 7 p.m.

