Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:50 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Clarkston; East Valley at Rogers; West Valley at Pullman; Central Valley at Mead; Ferris at University; Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline; Mt. Spokane at Cheney; Gonzaga Prep at North Central, all at 7 p.m.
