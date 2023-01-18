The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:26 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan State FS1

4 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPNU

4 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN

4 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Hofstra CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga KHQ

6 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech CBSSN

6 p.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12 Wash.

6 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine ESPNU

8 p.m.: BYU at Santa Clara CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: St. Francis Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Chicago at Detroit NBATV

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root+

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Edmonton ESPN

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Seattle Root

Tennis

11 a.m. Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

