Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:26 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan State FS1
4 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPNU
4 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN
4 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Hofstra CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois FS1
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga KHQ
6 p.m.: USC at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech CBSSN
6 p.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12 Wash.
6 p.m.: Washington at Colorado ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine ESPNU
8 p.m.: BYU at Santa Clara CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: St. Francis Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Chicago at Detroit NBATV
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Phoenix TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root+
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Edmonton ESPN
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Seattle Root
Tennis
11 a.m. Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
