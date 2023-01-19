The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 19, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Ball State at Kent State CBSSN

4 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: VCU at Richmond ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo CBSSN

8 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, college women’s

11:30 a.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12

6 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12

6 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton FS1

8 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Dallas ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh NHL

Soccer, men’s

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig ESPN2

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1

9 a.m.: Miami at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2

9 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU

9:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington USA

10 a.m.: TCU at Kansas CBS

10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN

11 a.m.: UCLA at Arizona ABC

11 a.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest ESPNU

11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN2

11 a.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28

11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN

11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Louis USA

1 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN

1 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall CBSSN

1 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming FS1

3 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana State at Murray State ESPNU

3 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBSSN

5 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBSSN

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific KHQ / Root+

7 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ESPNU

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBSSN

8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford FS1

Basketball, college women’s

8 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City NBC

5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf

Noon: LPGA: Tournament of Champions NBC

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Anaheim at Buffalo NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. West Ham United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace NBC

Soccer, women’s

3:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City CBSSN

Tennis

5 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

1 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Butler at UConn Fox 28

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS

10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1

10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2

Noon: Temple at Houston ESPN

Noon: Oregon State at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: Furman at Wofford ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBSSN

9 a.m.: UMass at Dayton ESPNU

10 a.m.: N.C. State at Louisville ABC

11 a.m.: UFC at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: Arkansas at South Carolina ESPN2

2 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State NBATV

6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland Root / Root+

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: Cincinnati at Buffalo CBS

3:30 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco Fox 28

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey NHL

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal NBC / USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus CBSSN

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM / 1080-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:15 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

