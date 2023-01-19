On the Air
Jan. 19, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Ball State at Kent State CBSSN
4 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: VCU at Richmond ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo CBSSN
8 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, college women’s
11:30 a.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12
6 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12
6 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton FS1
8 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Dallas ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh NHL
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig ESPN2
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1
9 a.m.: Miami at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2
9 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington USA
10 a.m.: TCU at Kansas CBS
10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN
11 a.m.: UCLA at Arizona ABC
11 a.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest ESPNU
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN2
11 a.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28
11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN
11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Louis USA
1 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN
1 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall CBSSN
1 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma ESPN2
1 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming FS1
3 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson ESPN2
3 p.m.: Indiana State at Murray State ESPNU
3 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBSSN
5 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
5 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBSSN
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific KHQ / Root+
7 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ESPNU
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBSSN
8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford FS1
Basketball, college women’s
8 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City NBC
5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf
Noon: LPGA: Tournament of Champions NBC
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Anaheim at Buffalo NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. West Ham United USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace NBC
Soccer, women’s
3:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City CBSSN
Tennis
5 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
Football, NFL playoffs
1 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Butler at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS
10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1
10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2
Noon: Temple at Houston ESPN
Noon: Oregon State at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: Furman at Wofford ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBSSN
9 a.m.: UMass at Dayton ESPNU
10 a.m.: N.C. State at Louisville ABC
11 a.m.: UFC at South Florida ESPNU
Noon: Arkansas at South Carolina ESPN2
2 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State NBATV
6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland Root / Root+
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: Cincinnati at Buffalo CBS
3:30 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco Fox 28
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal NBC / USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus CBSSN
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM / 1080-AM
Football, NFL playoffs
11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:15 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
