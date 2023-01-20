Washington State secures commitment from Colorado prep defensive lineman Rocky Shields
Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:35 p.m.
PULLMAN – Rocky Shields, a prep defensive lineman from Colorado, committed to Washington State’s football program Thursday evening.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Columbine High standout is a three-star recruit and the No. 18 prospect in Colorado, according to 247Sports.com. He chose WSU over offers from Utah State, Nevada, Wyoming, Air Force and Army, among others.
Shields earned all-state honors in each of the past two seasons.
He recorded 28 tackles in 2022 for the Rebels, who finished 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Shields is the 18th high school recruit in WSU’s 2023 class and one of 30 incoming players .
The class includes seven Division I transfers and five junior college players.
WSU’s recruiting class ranks 61st in the nation and 10th in the Pac-12, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
