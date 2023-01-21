Former Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson makes crucial interception for Kansas City in NFL playoffs

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jaylen Watson, a rookie cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs and former Washington State standout, made the game-clinching play Saturday during an NFL divisional round playoff matchup against Jacksonville.

The Chiefs were protecting a 10-point lead with about 4 minutes remaining in regulation, and the Jaguars were on a crucial drive. Facing a second-and-6 at the 50-yard line, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence lofted an intermediate pass toward the sideline, where Watson was stationed in coverage.

Watson jumped in front of the intended target and hauled in a highlight-reel interception. He extended his right arm for an over-the-shoulder, one-handed pick, then gained a few yards before sliding to the turf.

Watson’s takeaway helped the Chiefs secure a 27-20 victory at home and advance to the AFC championship.

It was Watson’s second interception of the season – and the second highlight of his rookie year to go viral online.

During the fourth quarter of a Week 2 game Sept. 15 against the Los Angeles Charges, Watson cut off a short route at the goal line for an interception and returned the pick 99 yards for a touchdown, lifting the Chiefs to a 27-24 home win. Watson earned AFC defensive player of the week honors after recording the game-changing play in his first-career start.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Watson has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season, making six starts. He has logged 49 tackles, 37 solo, with three tackles for loss and six pass deflections.

Watson was WSU’s best cornerback between 2020-21. He played in 15 games, recording 44 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and five fumble recoveries during his Coug career. Watson was twice named to the All-Pac-12 honorable mention team.

The Augusta, Georgia, native raked in juco All-American honors while playing for Ventura College in California (2017-18). He signed with USC in 2019, but academic issues prevented his enrollment. He took a season off from football and spent the year working at a fast-food chain, then made his bounce-back in Pullman. Watson claimed a starting job for the Cougs right away and flashed signs of pro potential during the four-game 2020 campaign before becoming a team captain and lock-down corner in 2021.