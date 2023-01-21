Menu
Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, 3 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, USC at Washington, both noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Montana at Eastern Washington, 10 a.m.; Gonzaga at New Mexico, 11.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Washington State, noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:10 a.m.
