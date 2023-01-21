On the Air
Jan. 21, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Butler at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS
10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1
10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2
Noon: Temple at Houston ESPN
Noon: Oregon State at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: Furman at Wofford ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBSSN
9 a.m.: UMass at Dayton ESPNU
10 a.m.: North Carolina State at Louisville ABC
11 a.m.: UFC at South Florida ESPNU
Noon: Arkansas at South Carolina ESPN2
2 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State NBATV
6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland Root / Root+
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: Cincinnati at Buffalo CBS
3:30 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco Fox 28
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal NBC / USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus CBSSN
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM / 1080-AM
Football, NFL playoffs
11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:15 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
