Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Butler at UConn Fox 28

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS

10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1

10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2

Noon: Temple at Houston ESPN

Noon: Oregon State at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: Furman at Wofford ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBSSN

9 a.m.: UMass at Dayton ESPNU

10 a.m.: North Carolina State at Louisville ABC

11 a.m.: UFC at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: Arkansas at South Carolina ESPN2

2 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State NBATV

6 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland Root / Root+

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: Cincinnati at Buffalo CBS

3:30 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco Fox 28

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey NHL

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal NBC / USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus CBSSN

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM / 1080-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:15 p.m.: Dallas at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

