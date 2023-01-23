Analysis: With Seahawks’ draft order set, here’s a look at recent history of each pick

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

It became official the day the regular season ended that the Seahawks have the fifth pick in the 2023 draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade.

It’ll be Seattle’s highest pick since the 2009 season, presenting an opportunity that coach Pete Carroll last week called “a dream come true” for general manager John Schneider.

But the team’s excitement over what awaits in the draft isn’t solely because of the No. 5 pick, but also that Seattle will have four picks in the first two rounds, and 10 overall, owning their own picks in every round and three others acquired via trade.

So, with the draft order having further settled with the first two weekends of playoffs complete, let’s look at the picks the Seahawks are projected to have throughout the draft.

The source for this order is from tankathon.com and other sources, and one note is that the order throughout the lower rounds can still change based on the awarding of compensatory picks and that, as of now, the NFL has confirmed only first-round picks. Last year, the announcement of comp picks, which are for having a net loss in free agent signings, was made on March 15, after which the full, official draft order was set. Seattle is not expected to get any comp picks this year.

But, in general, and barring further trades, this is basically what Seattle will have for the draft, which will be held April 27-29.

Round one

No. 5: The last time Seattle had a higher pick was following the 2008 season when the Seahawks picked fourth overall the following spring. That turned into linebacker Aaron Curry. Seattle has never had the fifth overall pick. But the history of that spot is pretty good overall, including the likes of Hall of Famers Junior Seau and Deion Sanders. The Giants last year used the fifth pick on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, and other recent fifth picks include wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals, 2020), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Miami, 2019) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars, 2016).

No. 20: This is Seattle’s own pick in the first round. Seattle has also never had the 20th overall pick, though it does have a player taken 20th overall on its roster – tight end Noah Fant, selected there by Denver in 2019 before being shipped to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade. The Steelers last year used the 20th pick on QB Kenny Pickett. Only one player taken at this spot, though, has made a Pro Bowl since 2013 – center Frank Ragnow (2018, Lions), who has made two, including this year.

Round two

No. 38: Here’s the second of the two picks acquired this year from Denver. Seattle’s only 38th pick in its history was TE John Carlson in 2008. The Falcons last year drafted edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie at this spot. He had 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

No. 52: This is Seattle’s own selection in the second round. Seattle has picked at 52 just once – cornerback Ike Charlton in 2000. Seattle also has picked twice at 53 – fullback Owen Gill in 1985 and safety Michael Boulware in 2004. The Colts last year drafted WR Alec Pierce at this spot. Only one Pro Bowl player has been drafted at 52 since 2013 – linebacker Deion Jones (Falcons, 2016). But a couple really successful players have been taken at 53 in recent years – WR Davante Adams (Packers, 2014) and QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles, 2020).

Round three

No. 84: This is Seattle’s own selection in the third round. The Seahawks have once drafted at this spot – offensive lineman Sean Locklear in 2004. The Steelers used this pick last year to take defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M. He had 14 tackles in 11 games this year. The most recent Pro Bowl player taken at this spot is WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay, 2017).

Round four

No. 123: This is Seattle’s own pick in the fourth round. Seattle has drafted at this spot five times, including in the past decade on two receivers – 2013 (Chris Harper) and 2014 (Kevin Norwood). Current Seahawk Al Woods was also taken at this spot in 2010 by New Orleans. The Chargers last year used this pick on running back Isaiah Spiller.

Round five

No. 152: This selection is from Pittsburgh acquired when Seattle traded cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers before the 2021 regular season. Seattle has drafted at 152 just once – RB Charlie Rogers in 1999. But they’ve had a lot of success in this general area, notably with CB Tariq Woolen last year at 153 and CB Richard Sherman in 2011 at 154.

No. 155: This is also Seattle’s own pick. Seattle has drafted just once at 155 and it was a good one – defensive end Michael Sinclair in 1991. Sinclair ranks second in team history in sacks with 73.5, including a team-record 16.5 in 1998. He is one of only two players ever taken at this spot to make a Pro Bowl.Round six

No. 198: This is also Seattle’s own pick. Seattle has never picked at 198 but has had some success in this general area with OL Jeff Blackshear at 197 in 1993. RB Travis Homer was taken at 204 in 2019.

Round seven





No. 239: This is also Seattle’s own pick. This has sometimes been reported as now being held by Houston due to the trade for cornerback John Reid in 2021. But the conditions for Houston keeping that pick for Reid were not met when Reid was waived at the cutdown to 53, and the Seahawks still own it.