Home Calendar

Geoengineering Workshop – This lecture will consider some arguments for and against geoengineering at a time when climate concerns are intensifying. Monday, 5-6:30 p.m. 502 E Boone Ave. Free. (719) 464-5555.

Monday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3WMY1A8. Monday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Acting Workshop with David Livingston – This six-week workshop addresses all facets of the professional actor’s agenda: exploring and expanding the range of the acting instrument, improvisation, auditioning, cold reading, memorization, script analysis, scene and character work, acting for movies and television, career management and more. Register at hrei.org. Monday, 6-10 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 292-2359.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of a metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Blacksmithing Fundamentals Class – Learn fundamental blacksmithing techniques with David Walker, following ABANA’s National Curriculum. While students will make projects, the emphasis is on skill development and technique. To register and view class schedules, visit www.fireironforge.com/classes. For more information, email David@FireIronForge.com. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $70. (208) 929-4029.

Design Thinking 101 – An overview of concepts, processes and modes of identifying problems and proposing effective solutions. This class is designed for beginners or individuals looking for new inspiration. For ages 16 and up. Register at bit.ly/3i0OE0R. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 929-4029.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. For adults. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Genealogy for Beginners – Donna Potter Phillips shares tools to help you get started on your journey of genealogical discovery. Learn the basics of researching to get results and discover useful websites and databases to find family histories. Two-part class. Register at bit.ly/3GYt1GI. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-3 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. For adults. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books from simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold, to hardback stab bound books. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Audio-Visual Club – Discuss and practice audio and visual production, lens craft and independent film making. Work on editing, set production and visual effects. Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400.

Sculpting With Wool With Elyse Hochstadt – Look to seed pods for inspiration in this five-week series. Through these sessions, gain an understanding of how to sculpt with wool, techniques used for complex forms, how to create a variety of surface textures and more. For ages 16 and up. Register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net. Thursday, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $85. (509) 325-1500.

Laser Cutting for 3D Design – Receive a thorough introduction to the laser cutter and associated design software while exploring the specific process of cutting pieces to be assembled into a 3D object. This class is designed for beginners, but a basic familiarity with computers is required. For ages 16 and older. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 929-4029.

Youth Beginner Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this four-week course, students will learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and gain the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel. Students will also learn about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. For ages 7-10. To register, visit emergecda.com. Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Introduction to Illustrations for Graphic Novels With Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of design, panel flow and story movement. Register at bit.ly/3CHcdmn. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Classes include one on one instruction in bowing and finger technique, tuning, reading sheet music and music theory providing students with the tools to take their fiddling in any direction they choose. For ages 6 and older. For more information or to schedule a class, call Create at (509) 447-9277 or Ben at (509) 671-6401. Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Braiding Basics – Sharron Davis will share braiding techniques like parting/sectioning, single braids and French braids. Use a mannequin head or bring a friend to practice your new braiding skills on. Hair supplies will be provided. Register at spokanelibrary.org/event/7583863. Feb. 5, 2-3:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.