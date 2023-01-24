On the Air
Jan. 24, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:32 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at UConn FS1
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPNU
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida ESPN2
4 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Butler at Providence FS1
6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tulane at Wichita State ESPNU
6 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton CBSSN
7 p.m.: Chicago State at Stanford Pac-12
8 p.m.: Utah State at San Diego State CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: South Florida at Tulsa ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
