Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Jan. 24, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:32 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at UConn FS1

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPNU

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida ESPN2

4 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Butler at Providence FS1

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tulane at Wichita State ESPNU

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton CBSSN

7 p.m.: Chicago State at Stanford Pac-12

8 p.m.: Utah State at San Diego State CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: South Florida at Tulsa ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

