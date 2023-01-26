Liberty High School Honor Roll
Jan. 26, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:17 a.m.
Liberty High School has announced its first semester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.
Ninth grade
4.0: Addilee Buys, Colin Degenhart, Kinley Fish, Jordyn Jeske, Daniel Nollmeyer, Lucille Smith
3.5-3.99: Charles Greer, Montgomery Harward, Jared Hodl, Donald Holwegner, Alicia Kimball, Gwendolyn Olson, Zoey Smit, Sadie Stout, Cadie Wahlquist, Reed Widman
3.0-3.49: Jaden Allison, Stewart Ashmoore, Jack Johnson, Owen Johnson, Leah Kelley, Austyn Myers, Emma Reesh, Kaleb Vanwert, Noah Ward
10th grade
4.0: Mitchell Hanegan, Casey Hayes, Karley Tiegs
3.5-3.99: Kathryn Belles, Maicy Bothman, Broc Braun, Kendall Denny, Marie Eden, Maren Hymas, Zoe Omlin, London Rice, Gustaf Suksdorf, Coleman Tee
3.0-3.49: Saige Bosworth, Sky Bosworth, Hunter Carter, Devyn Cook, Sylus Feltwell, Cole Hedquist, Layton Kettner, Hanna Perkins, Robert Rogers, Jake Soriano, Maddex Strobel, Aiden Villafane
11th grade
4.0: Aylah Fife, Isaac Fuchs, Madison Haas, Kalli Hill, Quinn Morgan, Shimrith Nemnich, Caleb Nollmeyer
3.5-3.99: Joseph Budde, Lincoln Foland, Marc Greenburg, Grace Grumbly, Elijah Gurske, Clae Holling, Izabella Myers, Marlon Powers, Brooke Redder, Leo Selke, Gunner Stephens, Kariyah Strobel, Cooper Thomas, Isaac Ward
3.0-3.49: Zayne Braun-Berggren, Thomas Domrese, Krystal Embry, Jackson Hymas, Abel McBride, Griffin Turner, Jackson Wilson
12th grade
4.0: Kenzie Barta, Kimberlynn Blood, Hailey Carter, Jacob Jeske, Jezerai Kendig, Isabelle Murphy, Lucas Paul, Anna Pittmann, Shaley Tiegs, Angelina Widman
3.5-3.99: Christian Barlow, Camie Bothman, Elizabeth Denny, Taylor Felgenhauer, Brandon Finau, Eli Gilkey, Henry Greer, Kiersten Heritage, Stormie Hodgson, Devin Holling, Lacie Marsh, Owen Prince, Faith Rice, Annah Schulken, Caleb Schwartz, Savannah Stadden, Tyler Stitt, Ashton Strobel, Emilia Thompson, Zachary Voigt, Mark Watson, Moriah Williams
3.0-3.49: Jeshua Cwik, Tony Frost, Dylan Goodwin
