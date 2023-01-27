On the Air
Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:11 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Auburn at West Virginia ESPN
9 a.m.: Temple at UCF ESPNU
9 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2
9 a.m.: Northeastern at Delaware CBSSN
9:15 a.m.: Xavier at Creighton CBS
11 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Missouri ESPN2
11 a.m.: Marquette at DePaul FS1
11 a.m.: Samford at Wofford CBSSN
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at LSU ESPNU
11:15 a.m.: Cincinnati at Houston CBS
Noon: Illinois at Wisconsin Fox 28
1 p.m.: TCU at Mississippi State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Arkansas at Baylor ESPN
1 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh ESPNU
1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler FS1
1 p.m.: Richmond at Dayton CBSSN
2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho SWX
2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Fox 28
3 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: Florida at Kansas State ESPN2
3 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Howard ESPNU
4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland KHQ / Root
5 p.m.: Kansas at Kentucky ESPN
5 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State ESPNU
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana Fox 28
5 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State CBSSN
5 p.m.: Ole Miss at Oklahoma State ESPN2
6 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2
7 p.m.: California at Stanford ESPNU
7 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12 Wash.
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Denver at Philadelphia ABC
2:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn ABC
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ABC
7 p.m.: Toronto at Portland Root+
Football, college
3 p.m.: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl NFL
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS
11 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Boston at Florida NHL
7 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Soccer, men’s
4:30 p.m.: Friendly: Colombia vs. United States TNT
Tennis
Midnight: Australian Open women’s final ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
