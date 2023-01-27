The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 27, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:11 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Auburn at West Virginia ESPN

9 a.m.: Temple at UCF ESPNU

9 a.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: Northeastern at Delaware CBSSN

9:15 a.m.: Xavier at Creighton CBS

11 a.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Missouri ESPN2

11 a.m.: Marquette at DePaul FS1

11 a.m.: Samford at Wofford CBSSN

11 a.m.: Texas Tech at LSU ESPNU

11:15 a.m.: Cincinnati at Houston CBS

Noon: Illinois at Wisconsin Fox 28

1 p.m.: TCU at Mississippi State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Arkansas at Baylor ESPN

1 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh ESPNU

1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler FS1

1 p.m.: Richmond at Dayton CBSSN

2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho SWX

2:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Fox 28

3 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: Florida at Kansas State ESPN2

3 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Howard ESPNU

4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland KHQ / Root

5 p.m.: Kansas at Kentucky ESPN

5 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana Fox 28

5 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State CBSSN

5 p.m.: Ole Miss at Oklahoma State ESPN2

6 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2

7 p.m.: California at Stanford ESPNU

7 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12 Wash.

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Denver at Philadelphia ABC

2:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn ABC

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ABC

7 p.m.: Toronto at Portland Root+

Football, college

3 p.m.: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl NFL

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS

11 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Boston at Florida NHL

7 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Soccer, men’s

4:30 p.m.: Friendly: Colombia vs. United States TNT

Tennis

Midnight: Australian Open women’s final ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM

4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

