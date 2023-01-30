On the air
Mon., Jan. 30, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami ESPNU
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Christian ESPNU
6 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland ESPN2
6 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi ESPN
6 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Dayton CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Fresno State at Wyoming FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at N.Y. Knicks TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver TNT
Golf, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina NHL
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Coppa Italia: Atalanta at Inter Milan CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
