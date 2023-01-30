The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami ESPNU

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Christian ESPNU

6 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland ESPN2

6 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi ESPN

6 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Dayton CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Fresno State at Wyoming FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at N.Y. Knicks TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver TNT

Golf, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina NHL

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Coppa Italia: Atalanta at Inter Milan CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

