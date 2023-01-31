Social Calendar
Jan. 31, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:52 p.m.
Mardi Bras – This monthlong fundraiser supports both Volunteers of America and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth. Host a Mardi Bras party and invite friends. Most needed items include: bus passes, deodorant, socks, bras, tampons and underwear. Drop off collected items on March 3, 2-4 p.m. at Hope House, 318 S. Adams St. (509) 328-6702.
Villa Blues n’ Jazz Concert – Villa Blues n’ Jazz band featuring Heather Villa. Concert proceeds benefit Unity Spiritual Center Spokane. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard St. $30-50. (509) 838-6518.
