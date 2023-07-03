Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 creatively curated vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Artists in the Garden – Diverse regional artists enhance the garden for this special event. Ben Kardos provides music. Enjoy refreshments and conversations with talented artists as they present their work for sale. Items include hand-turned wood bowls, fiber arts, children’s books, visual arts, classic leather items and more. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and check out locally and nationally acclaimed artists. To see which businesses and galleries are participating, visit artsandculturecda.org/artwalk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Free.

Scoops and Bowls – Annual Urban Art Co-op “Scoops and Bowls” fundraiser in Manito Park. Buy a handmade bowl and get an ice cream. $15 and up, cash and credit card accepted. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

Classes/Workshops

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head, and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Through August 8. Register at bit.ly/42S0mNu. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Through August 9. Register at bit.ly/3WnbZK0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Through August 9. Register at bit.ly/45ecMRp. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256. Sunday, July 9, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Create an Eco-Printed Scarf – Eco-printing is an ecologically sustainable form of printing using steam contact with plant material on fabric. No inks or paints are used, and all the colors and patterns come from the leaves and other plant materials. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards, Wash. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Summer Painting Series – Three week series of painting classes for ages 7-12. Learn different techniques like portraits, plein aire, and Bob Ross-style trees. Register at thejacklincenter.org/classes. Wednesdays through July 26. 11 a.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $36. (208) 457-8950.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. Register at tinyurl.com/2x8r4s46. Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Kids in the Kitchen: Barbecue Burgers – Learn how to grill burgers with all the fixings, and enjoy the creations when finished. Ages 7-12. Register at thejacklincenter.org/classes. Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $40. (208) 457-8950.

Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this exciting introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines or hand work, fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256. Sunday, July 16, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

25th Coeur d’Alene Annual Garden Tour – Tour beautiful gardens, shop artisan venders, and listen to live music. Proceeds benefit local charities and North Idaho College scholarships. Email questions to cdagardenclub@gmail.com. For more information, visit cdagardenclub.com/garden-tour.html. Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20/advance; $25/day of tour.

Visit the Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens – Step back in time and experience this unique and serene garden as it looked in 1915. Learn about its discovery and restoration of the pond and pergola, tea house, reflection pool, rose arbor, and heritage plants. Learn about two influential families of early Spokane who made the gardens their backyard. Sunday, 11 a.m. 507 W. Seventh Ave. Free.

Become a Watering Master – Learn how to water like a pro in the yard and potted containers. Talk about recognizing watering issues, plant types that like more or less water and proper watering techniques. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Cover Crops and Grazing Field Day – Explore the power of integrating cover crops and livestock grazing to unlock the full potential of soil health. Knowledgeable local experts will share their insights and practical tips, giving techniques and best practices for regenerative agriculture. Register at spokanecd.org. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Spokane Conservation District, 4422 E 8th Ave, Spokane Valley. $20. (509) 535-7274.

Summer Festival at New Leaf Nursery – Enjoy an evening of music, fun, food and shopping with local artisans, creative crafters, food, beer, wine and sweet treats. All the while, the perennials and late season annuals will be showing off in full bloom. Saturday, Noon-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 762-4825.

Native and Xeriscape Mastery Series (Class 2 of 4) – Learn how to work with nature to create beauty when a landscape is mostly natural. Talk about pruning, great companion plants and more! Mastery Classes can be taken separately for $10, two for $15 or all four for $30. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Clinic for low cost vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick preventative, and microchipping. If a pet is in need of basic preventative services, this is an excellent opportunity to get up to date. The clinic is first-come first-serve, and will provide for everyone in the door by 7 p.m., or until supplies run out. No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. Visit sites.google.com/view/newsnalliance for information and pricing. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. (509) 487-1603.