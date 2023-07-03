Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Discuss writing, share work, and find inspiration with fellow writers. All ages welcome. If interested in joining the email list, please email lmoore@cdalibrary.org for more information. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Morning Book Club with Gerard – July’s book choice is “The Stranger in the Woods” by Michael Finkel. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus goes to different locations in Spokane County, including parks, schools, churches, festivals and more. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Fire Station No. 93, 9915 W. Charles Rd., Nine Mile Falls. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Science and Nature Book Club – July’s book choice is “A Most Remarkable Creature” by Jonathan Meiburg about birds of prey. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus goes to different locations in Spokane County, including parks, schools, churches, festivals and more. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Iced Teas and Porch Reads – Sample iced teas from Heavenly Special Teas with different flavors, and get book suggestions that pair well with them. Register at slcd.org/events. Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

New Fiction Book Club – July’s book choice is “Strangers I Know” by Claudia Durastanti. Meet and discuss this fiction book about being a stranger in a family and in life. This group meets every second Thursday of the month. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Friends of the Deer Park Library Book Sale – Find gently used books for all ages in all genres as well as used DVDs. Book sale purchases must be paid by cash or check. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. (509) 893-8300.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Virtual talk with New York Times bestselling author Charles Soule, about his newest book, “The Endless Vessel.” Register online at libraryc.org/scld/28325. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Free.