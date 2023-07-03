Social Calendar

Salvation Army Backpacks for Kids – The whole month of July, Nomnom Convenience Store will be collecting funds for Backpacks for Kids to benefit 4,000 local students K-12. Donate at any Nomnom location. Through July 31.

Summer Soirée and Online Auction – Featuring entertainment by Bill Bozly, wine, cider and beer, yard games and door prizes. Enjoy the festivities and online auction benefiting the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, 1018 S. Garry Road, Liberty Lake. $30. (509) 255-9205.

8 Lakes Leg Aches Bike Ride – Riders enjoy the beautiful scenery of Spokane West Plains, Medical Lake and Cheney. Choose from 30, 45, or 75-mile routes. Courses will be marked with food stops, medical support, and mechanical support. All proceeds go to Lutheran Community Services Northwest which serves victims of trauma in the region. Visit lcsnw.org/8-lakes-bike-ride to register. Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Administrative Office, 5615 W. Sunset Highway. $50.

2023 Run 4 Freedom – Get active and help trafficking survivors by participating in the Run 4 Freedom 5K run/walk. 100% of the proceeds go to HRC Ministries and their mission to bring hope to the most vulnerable in the community. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. 311 W Emma St, Rockford. $40.

Scoops and Bowls – Annual Urban Art Co-op “Scoops and Bowls” fundraiser in Manito Park. Buy a handmade bowl and get an ice cream. $15 and up, cash and credit card accepted. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

6th Annual Jacked Up Big Show – Event includes three live bands, face painting, balloon animals, mascot visits, pony rides, rock climbing wall and more. 200+ vehicle car show, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, axe throwing, raffles and trophies. All proceeds go to the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Harmon-Shipley Park, 6018 N. Regal St. Free.

Raise Some Dough – Raise some dough for the Junior League of Spokane, where 20% of the proceeds will benefit their mission of improving access to basic needs and increase resiliency for women, children, and families who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma. Use the code FUND4U for online orders. Tuesday, July 18, 4-8 p.m. Panera Bread, 15716 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley.

Rummage and Treasure Sale for St. Jude Children’s Hospital – Empire Airlines Rummage and Treasure Sale to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Furniture, vintage, crafts, books, vinyl LP’s, kitchen, clothing by the bag and more. Items priced to sell. Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 11559 N. Atlas Rd, Hayden. Free. (208) 292-3818.

SpoKenya Run and Walk – A 7K run/walk benefitting Spring of Hope International in their mission to provide clean water and spiritual growth in Kenya. For more information, visit spokenyarun.org or springhope.org. Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m. Life Center Church, 1202 N Government Way. $30. (509) 327-4422.