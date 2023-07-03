Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua J. L. Gunter, of Spokane, and Jenna M. Sebastian, of Ponderay, Idaho.

Jayln M. Musser and Samantha G. Wynne, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. Mularczyk, of Waynesville, Ohio, and Eden N. Kim, of Coeur d’Alene.

Parker D. Phillips, of Spokane and Angela J. McDermeit, of Spokane.

Jayson S. Fricke and Sophia V. O. Fricke, both of Spokane.

John H. Senger and Stephanie M. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua J. Goodwin and Brianna M. Trom, both of Spokane.

Amanda J. Langdon and Lindsey L. Hollis, both of Spokane.

Mason D. Platz and Sharon J. Henry, both of Spokane.

Justin D. Norwood and Kayla M. Eikum, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan J. Jones and Jania L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Jorge A. M. Moreno and Ana F. Garcia Mejia, both of Spokane.

Bradley J. Daniels, of Pasco, and Jessica S. Haberman, of Medical Lake.

Christopher B. Nunley and Taylor M. Nowlin, both of Spokane.

Alvin R. Sargent and Brayana J. Coryell, both of Spokane Valley.

Shaun P. Davis and Mandy A. Stafford, both of Spokane.

Scott G. Dashiell, of Fairfield, Washington, and Tiffany D. C. Ennis, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Keystone Unlimited v. Lee LaPorte, restitution of premises.

Harlan Douglass Trust v. Kevin Gardner, restitution of premises.

John Inch v. Patrick Hollingsworth, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Keli Hegel, restitution of premises.

Revere- 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Sora Russell, restitution of premises.

CSC Court Arthur Realty LLC v. Jesica Saccheri, restitution of premises.

TBF Financial LLC v. Ashton Fifer, money claimed owed.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jade Cormier, restitution of premises.

Scott Strawn v. Homestreet Inc., Homestreet Bank, et al., complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Porter C. Pleger, complaint for property damages.

Bethanie McIntire v. Kimberly Robinson, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Francisco A. Guevara, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Aleksandr V. Peregudov, complaint.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Kevan R. Woll and Woll Construction, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goodwin, James T. and Mackenzie

Sweeney, Stacey V. and Matthew B.

James, Hollieanne and James S.

Bentler, Jill F. and Gordon J.

Mulligan, Nicole and Ryan

O’Donley, Cire and Curd, Julie M.

Jenkins, Mallory K. and Nguyen, Thai N.

Rafford, Kelly L. and Bailey, Daniel L.

Edwards, Darian I. and Imaoka, Rie

Legal separations granted

Donahoe, Michael F., and Donahoe Walters, Piper K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jason C. Christen, 43; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jared P. Victor, 31; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree assault.

Aryan D. Wiegand-Hixson, 28; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Arin E. O’Donnell, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Adrian Sherman, 29; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Evander M. Cobbs, 32; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kyle J. Runge, 26; 15 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William D. Frazier, 30; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Christopher L. Lebret, 36; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Michael R. Cotter, 72; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

John E. Cyr, 38; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and violation of order.

Judge John O. Cooney

Laura M. Colwell, 37; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Billy G. Allen, 53; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Joshua D. McCord, 35; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Zachary N. Guthas, 27; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Robert J. Jeffers, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Lisa D. Peterson, 27; three months in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Bryon A. Olander, 66; $3,000 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Zane E. Lumpkin, 42; $28,976.54 in restitution, 84 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Zakariah L. Helling, 33; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony E. Lopez, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bradley J. King, 45; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nickalas W. W. Klaes, 50; three days in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Brittany L. Beech, 36; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 28; 40 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jeremy M. Carriveau, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Joshua J. Basart, 41; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Timothy P. Billingsley, 32; 39 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Sidney N. Atchison, 42; two days in jail converted to 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Michael A. Summerall, 30; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Bradley A. Taylor, 37; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, fourth-degree assault.