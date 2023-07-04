Adele challenges fans over throwing objects onstage at concerts
July 4, 2023 Updated Tue., July 4, 2023 at 8:08 p.m.
During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert, Adele addressed the issue of fans throwing objects at artists on stage.
In a clip shared on Instagram on Sunday, the “Hello” singer can be seen armed with a T-shirt cannon, making joking threats to the crowd.
“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting … show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience.
She continued, holding up the T-shirt cannon: “Dare you to throw something at me.”
She then proceeded to shoot a T-shirt into the crowd.
“Stop throwing things at people … when you can shoot things,” she joked. “Get my T-shirts online.”
The banter came in the wake of several artists being struck by objects during their performances.
Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a cellphone during her New York City concert on June 18, leading her to seek medical treatment.
Ava Max also experienced an incident in which a fan slapped her “so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer claimed.
Additionally, a fan threw what appeared to be a bag of ashes on stage at a Pink concert in London, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini had a bracelet thrown at her during her concert in Idaho.
“I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram following the incident.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.