The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
60°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Fourth of July 2023: Where and how to celebrate

A&E >  Pop culture

Adele challenges fans over throwing objects onstage at concerts

July 4, 2023 Updated Tue., July 4, 2023 at 8:08 p.m.

British singer Adele poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. (Tribune News Service)
British singer Adele poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. (Tribune News Service)
By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert, Adele addressed the issue of fans throwing objects at artists on stage.

In a clip shared on Instagram on Sunday, the “Hello” singer can be seen armed with a T-shirt cannon, making joking threats to the crowd.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting … show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience.

She continued, holding up the T-shirt cannon: “Dare you to throw something at me.”

She then proceeded to shoot a T-shirt into the crowd.

“Stop throwing things at people … when you can shoot things,” she joked. “Get my T-shirts online.”

The banter came in the wake of several artists being struck by objects during their performances.

Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a cellphone during her New York City concert on June 18, leading her to seek medical treatment.

Ava Max also experienced an incident in which a fan slapped her “so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer claimed.

Additionally, a fan threw what appeared to be a bag of ashes on stage at a Pink concert in London, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini had a bracelet thrown at her during her concert in Idaho.

“I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram following the incident.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Pop culture