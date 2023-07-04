Adele challenges fans over throwing objects onstage at concerts

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert, Adele addressed the issue of fans throwing objects at artists on stage.

In a clip shared on Instagram on Sunday, the “Hello” singer can be seen armed with a T-shirt cannon, making joking threats to the crowd.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting … show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience.

She continued, holding up the T-shirt cannon: “Dare you to throw something at me.”

She then proceeded to shoot a T-shirt into the crowd.

“Stop throwing things at people … when you can shoot things,” she joked. “Get my T-shirts online.”

The banter came in the wake of several artists being struck by objects during their performances.

Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a cellphone during her New York City concert on June 18, leading her to seek medical treatment.

Ava Max also experienced an incident in which a fan slapped her “so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer claimed.

Additionally, a fan threw what appeared to be a bag of ashes on stage at a Pink concert in London, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini had a bracelet thrown at her during her concert in Idaho.

“I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram following the incident.