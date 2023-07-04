On the Air
July 4, 2023 Updated Tue., July 4, 2023 at 9:51 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Colorado at Houston MLB
4 p.m.: Texas at Boston or Philadelphia at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN
4:05 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees Prime
6:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Root
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB
Basketball, high school
10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: Golden State vs. Charlotte ESPN2
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City NBATV
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN
6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah NBATV
7 p.m.: Miami vs. Sacramento ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles CBSSN
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
