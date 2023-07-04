The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 4, 2023 Updated Tue., July 4, 2023 at 9:51 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Colorado at Houston MLB

4 p.m.: Texas at Boston or Philadelphia at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show ESPN

4:05 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees Prime

6:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Root

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB

Basketball, high school

10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3 p.m.: Golden State vs. Charlotte ESPN2

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City NBATV

5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN

6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah NBATV

7 p.m.: Miami vs. Sacramento ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles CBSSN

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

