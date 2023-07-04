The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
84°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Adele fires back at rude concertgoers throwing things onstage with an f-bomb

July 5, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 11:39 a.m.

Adele poses on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022.  (Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Adele poses on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022.  (Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Matt Pearce Los Angeles Times

Adele has scolded rude concertgoers over a recent spate of incidents where fans have thrown items at performers onstage during other concerts, according to videos posted on TikTok this week during the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette and throwing s— onstage? Have you seen that?” Adele asked during a break in songs, while patrolling her stage and armed with a T-shirt cannon. “I f—ing dare you.” The crowd started cheering.

Singer Bebe Rexha got a black eye and needed stitches after a concertgoer pelted the singer in the face with a cellphone during a New York show on June 18. A 27-year-old New Jersey resident, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault in the incident.

“I was trying to see if I could hit [Rexha] with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna said, according to court records.

On June 28, country star Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the face with a bracelet thrown by an audience member during a show in Boise, Idaho.

After leaving the stage, Ballerini came back and urged fans to be careful, adding: “Don’t throw things, you know?”

Singer-songwriter Ava Max was slapped onstage by a concertgoer during a recent Los Angeles show.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she tweeted. “He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World