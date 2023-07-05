History for Chron

Luis Robinson, 26, was on leave while his ship, the USS Detroit, was docked in Bath, Maine. Robinson was on holiday near John F. Kennedy Airport where he decided to hijack a bus, shoot two people and hold the vehicle and the remaining passengers hostage for more than nine hours.

A psychiatric evaluation was requested by the defense and prosecution when Robinson said the idea came to him in a dream and the country was going into chaos and somebody had to do something to stop it.

Robinson surrendered shortly before midnight after unsuccessfully demanding 6 million dollars and a plane to fly him to Cuba. He was later arraigned on 25 counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A one-story wood home located on Maple Street burnt down, Fire Captain James Walsh said an automobile and utility poles were scorched too. The apparent cause of the fire was fireworks being set off near or around the back porch of the home.