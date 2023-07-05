Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jadyn A. Hueter and Gwen A. Dallman, both of Spokane.

Andrew W. Christianson and Anna R. Ogilvie, both of Cleveland.

Kasey R. Kellogg and Breena M. Cannon, both of Cheney.

Jarret D. Sharp and Mackenzie R. Guimond, both of Spokane.

Artur Kiias and Yelyzaveta Miniailo, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Logsdon and Jessica E. Miller, both of Spokane.

Zachary T. Agman and Emily J. Dietrich, both of Rockford, Washington.

Timothy A. Levchenko, of Elk, and Natallia Y. Krukovich, of Spokane Valley.

Matthew S. Adams, of Olympia, and Mary K. Luten, of Ellensburg.

Willis C. Kellogg and Madeline C. Cavanagh, both of Kirkland.

Thomas M. Luce, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Morgan E. Meeks, of Spokane Valley.

Quinn J. Waterbly and Erin M. Ralston, both of Liberty Lake.

Joseph A. Davis and Jennifer L. Clifford, both of Spokane.

Kyran S. Mutart and Bailey M. Yochum, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Swart and Grace E. Timlick, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Greene and Angelia M. Buckles, both of Spokane Valley.

Gary E. Sharp and Cassidy L. Olson, both of Spokane.

Rylan A. Anderson and Kasey N. Knighten, both of Colbert.

Tayvon J. Murray and Cassheina E. Penfield, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Chernak and Julie R. Potts, both of Cheney.

Keith M. DeFlippis and Abigail M. Shearer, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeannie Kile v. Mark Hale, Knight Boat Docks Inc., et al., property damages.

Dennis Augsburger v. Jason A. Poggensee, seeking quiet title.

Donald Low v. Lindsay Larsen, restitution of premises.

Mary Newell v. Avalon Care Center Northpointe, medical malpractice.

Mario Ruiz v. Farmers Insurance Company of Washington, complaint for damages.

City of Millwood v. Powerline Enterprises LLC, Raymond J. Hilderbrand, et al., complaint for enforcement of city code, damages and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lane, Rebecca and Christopher J.

Playfair-Spackman, Mary L. and Spackman, Brian R.

Sapone, Richard A. and Sheri L.

Wiseman, Cameron A. and Maizey

Hagen, Jay and Kristine N.

Legal separations granted

Reagan, Stacia M. and Michael A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jarreau S. Squetimkin, 39; 50.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 50.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and theft of a motor vehicle.

Darren M. Olan, 43; 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jordan J. Woodell-Revey, 25; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jacob P. Balderas, 32; 240 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic assault.

Aryan D. Wiegand-Hixson, 28; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Logan E. Sinzdak, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Christa S. Calkins, 28; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Shawn E. Uphus, 26; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Paul J. Doyle, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Anthony Ramirez, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brian T. Miller, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Forrest G. Fennell, 34; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge John O. Cooney

Darrell T. Tucker II, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Krista A. Mirelez, 37; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Alex C. Finch, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Amanda D. Maroney, 31; 16 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Chad D. Taylor, 48; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Damian C. Dunigan, Jr., 27; 275 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driveby shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and third-degree assault.

Blake M. Gillam, 22; 15 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.

Antwaun S. Lo-McGriff, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Mykle M. Sanders, 27; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Christian I. Bravo, also known as Ismael C. Bravo, 31; $11,628.64 in restitution, 73.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Daniel S. Deno, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew C. Diaz, 42; 19 days in jail, six counts of protection order violation.

Johnathan P. Gambel, 25; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Richard M. Urbanski, 38; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct and protection order violation.

Kiernan T. Williams, 26; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ronald E. Williams, 40; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Emory E. Reeves, 37; two days in jail converted to one day of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

William V. Rhoades, 58; 25 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Craig A. Rudder, 57; $400 fine, reckless driving.

Mark A. Sampson, 31; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jennifer C. Willis, 48; 181 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.