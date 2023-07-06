Education Notebook

Community School senior attends medical event

Irie Cook, senior at The Community School, visited the University of Massachusetts Lowell as a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

This is an honors-only program for students dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine, hosted by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

During the three-day event, Cook joined students from across the country to discuss leading medical research and get inspiration for future career goals from patients and peers. Cook looks forward to pursuing an education in herbology and holistic medicine.

SPS students, teachers win big at Hoopfest

About 1,600 students participated in the first Hooptown USA Youth League this year. MultiCare and THEZONE worked with principals to sponsor 10 Hoopfest teams of SPS students, covering registration fees and providing jerseys, shoes and other equipment. A team from Flett Middle School won its consolation bracket. Regal Elementary Principal Sean Flaherty’s team won its division, beating out Garry Middle School teacher Matthew Martin’s team.

Summer open gym

SPS students grades 5-12 are invited to the free open gym basketball program Mondays from 1-3 p.m. at Salk and Glover middle schools through Aug. 14. Locations vary by date. Register at tinyurl.com/yrtr2xds.

Compiled by Callie Ogborn