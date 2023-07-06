Superior Court Judge Ralph E. Foley sentenced Corrine Ford to a negligent homicide charge. Ford was sentenced to not more than 20 years. The court suspended an additional 60-day term in the county jail on a charge of driving while under the influence of liquor.

Ford was drinking and driving on Jan. 30 and caused the death of 11-year-old George Carr, who was walking home in the dark. Ford had a report that showed a “consistent pattern of drinking,” according to Judge Foley.

Communists led riots in the streets of Rome and in Parliament. At least 50 were hurt when hundreds of police showed force. The riots neared 10,000 protesters around the gate of St. Paul. Communists and socialist deputies came to blows with Christian democrat deputies when news reached parliament.

The Senate was forced to adjourn when several members of parliament were hurt during the street fighting. The rally was called by the federal council of resistance to demonstrate the hatred of fascism.