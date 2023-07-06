The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 6, 2023 Updated Thu., July 6, 2023 at 3:53 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU

1 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (practice) FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (qualifying) FS1

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 FS1

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: HBCU Swingman Classic MLB

Basketball, high school

7:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Minnesota NBATV

2 p.m.: Denver vs. Milwaukee ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Toronto NBATV

4 p.m.: Portland vs. Houston ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn NBATV

6 p.m.: Charlotte vs. San Antonio ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Atlanta NBATV

8 p.m.: Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, USGA

11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, women’s

11:30 a.m.: Zambia vs. Germany CBSSN

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU

7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

10 a.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: The Wick NBC

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 (qualifying) USA

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quake State 400 (qualifying) USA

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at Detroit MLB

10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees Prime

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Basketball, high school

10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV

1 p.m.: Run 4 Roses Classic ESPNU

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Miami vs. Boston NBATV

12:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City ESPN

2 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Philadelphia NBATV

2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Orlando ESPN

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Chicago NBATV

5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2

6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix NBATV

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Golf, women’s, USGA

Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC

Mixed martial arts

5 p.m.: UFC 290: Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski ESPN

Soccer, men’s

9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Spain vs. England CBSSN

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen CNBC

9 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Chevrolet Grand Prix NBC

10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: NAPA Nightvision 150 CNBC

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Tampa Bay MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4 p.m.: MLB draft ESPN

Basketball, BIG3

10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Cleveland NBATV

1 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Brooklyn NBATV

3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN2

5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Portland ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Denver NBATV

7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Golden State ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at Connecticut ESPN

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota Fox 28

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: B.C. Lions vs. Montreal CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Golf, women’s, USGA

Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

2 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guatemala FS1

4:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States FS1

Soccer, women’s

1 p.m.: Wales vs. United States TNT

Tennis

10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

