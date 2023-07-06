On the Air
July 6, 2023 Updated Thu., July 6, 2023 at 3:53 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
1 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (practice) FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (qualifying) FS1
3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 FS1
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7 p.m.: HBCU Swingman Classic MLB
Basketball, high school
7:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Minnesota NBATV
2 p.m.: Denver vs. Milwaukee ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Toronto NBATV
4 p.m.: Portland vs. Houston ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn NBATV
6 p.m.: Charlotte vs. San Antonio ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Atlanta NBATV
8 p.m.: Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, USGA
11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, women’s
11:30 a.m.: Zambia vs. Germany CBSSN
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
10 a.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: The Wick NBC
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 (qualifying) USA
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quake State 400 (qualifying) USA
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at Detroit MLB
10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees Prime
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Ottawa CBSSN
Basketball, high school
10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV
1 p.m.: Run 4 Roses Classic ESPNU
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Miami vs. Boston NBATV
12:30 p.m.: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City ESPN
2 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Philadelphia NBATV
2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Orlando ESPN
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Chicago NBATV
5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN2
6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix NBATV
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Golf, women’s, USGA
Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC
Mixed martial arts
5 p.m.: UFC 290: Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski ESPN
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: UEFA U21 Championship: Spain vs. England CBSSN
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama FS1
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen CNBC
9 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Chevrolet Grand Prix NBC
10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: NAPA Nightvision 150 CNBC
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Tampa Bay MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4 p.m.: MLB draft ESPN
Basketball, BIG3
10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Cleveland NBATV
1 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Brooklyn NBATV
3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN2
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Portland ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Denver NBATV
7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Golden State ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at Connecticut ESPN
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota Fox 28
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: B.C. Lions vs. Montreal CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Golf, women’s, USGA
Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
2 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guatemala FS1
4:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States FS1
Soccer, women’s
1 p.m.: Wales vs. United States TNT
Tennis
10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
