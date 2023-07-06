Washington records
July 6, 2023 Updated Thu., July 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Stephen J. Balch and Shadea R. Peterson, both of Spokane.
Scott R. Neely and Alexandria R. Rogers, both of Spokane.
Patrick C. Thompson and Julia J. Walker, both of Spokane.
Tyler J. Crop, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jaymee L. Knutson, of Cheney.
Luis A. Cuevas De Santiago and Laura A. S. Patton, both of Cheney.
Nicholas J. Challinor and Alison L. Ryan, both of Spokane Valley.
Joel L. Chaffin and Rebecca L. Peasley, both of Spokane.
Daniel V. Franklin and Ashley M. Bowie, both of Spokane.
William G. Chism and Judy N. Wanjiru, both of Spokane.
Austin J. Niemela and Morgan O. Boutz, both of Deer Park.
Nason J. Dvorak and Jordan K. Smith, both of Tumtum, Wash.
Andrew L. Simpson, of Spokane, and Lucy X. Brice, of Exeter, England.
Lyle D. D. Lacson and Chloe R. Garza, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. William Inman, restitution of premises.
Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Joe Joran, restitution of premises.
Cedar Summit Estates v. Jamie Inglis, restitution of premises.
Arthur M. Binford Jr. v. Fox Glen Apartments LLC, complaint.
Estate of Michael Schadler v. Rhonda C. Johnson, complaint for personal injuries.
Nicholas Fowler v. Lithia of Spokane II LLC, Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane, complaint for breach of contract; consumer protection act.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Pointer, Jeremy E. and Rachael K.
Liu, Mengchan and Bay, Brent L.
Davis, James R., Jr. and Christina M.
Chibbaro, Ronda and Craig
Robinett, James D. and Kaylin C.
Nelson, Mandy and Woodhouse, Benjamin
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Aleia D. Lotus, Spokane; debts of $39,751.
Justin J. Hance, Spokane; debts of $41,699.
Lawrence T. and Carmela M. Pringle, Spokane; debts of $21,404.
Gary W. Hone, Deer Park; debts of $59,490.
Joshua D. Connor, Spokane; debts of $67,670.
Joseph E., IV and Jenna M. Stahl, Spokane; debts of $47,504.
Richard A., II and Theresa J. Burt, Spokane; debts of $638,637.
Weston J. Zehm, Clayton; debts of $309,526.
Kevin L. Lynch, Spokane; debts of $86,848.
Emily L. Gavin, Greenacres; debts of $189,509.
Brian D. and Maria K. Boydstun, Spokane; debts of $351,367.
Steve M. and Lila Adams, Spokane; debts of $86,077.
Makayla A. Jordan, Spokane; debts of $18,922.
Mary J. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $35,551.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Travis J. P. Patten, 35; 90 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Sandra R. Stanfield, 24; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, making a false statement to a public servant and resisting arrest.
Daniel G. Swan, 61; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Robert H. Thacker, 33; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.