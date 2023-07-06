Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephen J. Balch and Shadea R. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Scott R. Neely and Alexandria R. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Patrick C. Thompson and Julia J. Walker, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Crop, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jaymee L. Knutson, of Cheney.

Luis A. Cuevas De Santiago and Laura A. S. Patton, both of Cheney.

Nicholas J. Challinor and Alison L. Ryan, both of Spokane Valley.

Joel L. Chaffin and Rebecca L. Peasley, both of Spokane.

Daniel V. Franklin and Ashley M. Bowie, both of Spokane.

William G. Chism and Judy N. Wanjiru, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Niemela and Morgan O. Boutz, both of Deer Park.

Nason J. Dvorak and Jordan K. Smith, both of Tumtum, Wash.

Andrew L. Simpson, of Spokane, and Lucy X. Brice, of Exeter, England.

Lyle D. D. Lacson and Chloe R. Garza, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. William Inman, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Joe Joran, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates v. Jamie Inglis, restitution of premises.

Arthur M. Binford Jr. v. Fox Glen Apartments LLC, complaint.

Estate of Michael Schadler v. Rhonda C. Johnson, complaint for personal injuries.

Nicholas Fowler v. Lithia of Spokane II LLC, Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane, complaint for breach of contract; consumer protection act.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pointer, Jeremy E. and Rachael K.

Liu, Mengchan and Bay, Brent L.

Davis, James R., Jr. and Christina M.

Chibbaro, Ronda and Craig

Robinett, James D. and Kaylin C.

Nelson, Mandy and Woodhouse, Benjamin

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Aleia D. Lotus, Spokane; debts of $39,751.

Justin J. Hance, Spokane; debts of $41,699.

Lawrence T. and Carmela M. Pringle, Spokane; debts of $21,404.

Gary W. Hone, Deer Park; debts of $59,490.

Joshua D. Connor, Spokane; debts of $67,670.

Joseph E., IV and Jenna M. Stahl, Spokane; debts of $47,504.

Richard A., II and Theresa J. Burt, Spokane; debts of $638,637.

Weston J. Zehm, Clayton; debts of $309,526.

Kevin L. Lynch, Spokane; debts of $86,848.

Emily L. Gavin, Greenacres; debts of $189,509.

Brian D. and Maria K. Boydstun, Spokane; debts of $351,367.

Steve M. and Lila Adams, Spokane; debts of $86,077.

Makayla A. Jordan, Spokane; debts of $18,922.

Mary J. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $35,551.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Travis J. P. Patten, 35; 90 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Sandra R. Stanfield, 24; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, making a false statement to a public servant and resisting arrest.

Daniel G. Swan, 61; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Robert H. Thacker, 33; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.