The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
94°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

July 8, 2023 Updated Sat., July 8, 2023 at 2:47 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen CNBC

9 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Chevrolet Grand Prix NBC

10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: NAPA Nightvision 150 CNBC

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Tampa Bay MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4 p.m.: MLB draft ESPN

Basketball, BIG3

10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Cleveland NBATV

1 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Brooklyn NBATV

3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN2

5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Portland ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Denver NBATV

7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Golden State ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at Connecticut ESPN

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota Fox 28

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: B.C. Lions vs. Montreal CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Golf, women’s, USGA

Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

2 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guatemala FS1

4:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States FS1

Soccer, women’s

1 p.m.: Wales vs. United States TNT

Tennis

10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports