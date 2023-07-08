On the Air
July 8, 2023 Updated Sat., July 8, 2023 at 2:47 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen CNBC
9 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Chevrolet Grand Prix NBC
10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: NAPA Nightvision 150 CNBC
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Tampa Bay MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4 p.m.: MLB draft ESPN
Basketball, BIG3
10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Cleveland NBATV
1 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks vs. Brooklyn NBATV
3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN2
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Portland ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Denver NBATV
7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Golden State ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at Connecticut ESPN
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota Fox 28
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: B.C. Lions vs. Montreal CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Golf, women’s, USGA
Noon: U.S. Women’s Open NBC
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
2 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guatemala FS1
4:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States FS1
Soccer, women’s
1 p.m.: Wales vs. United States TNT
Tennis
10 a.m.: Wimbledon ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
